Bucs' Tristan Wirfs Wants to Be a 'More Vocal' Leader After Tom Brady's Retirement

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is hoping to help fill the leadership void created by Tom Brady's retirement.

"I've really been doing my best this offseason throughout all these OTAs and throughout this minicamp just to be a little bit more vocal," he said on the Vikes Verified podcast (via Matt Matera of Pewter Report). "Because I feel like even through college, I've never been an extremely vocal leader. I've always been kind of a lead-by-example kind of guy—go almost under the radar. I feel like now it gets to a certain point where now I kinda got to take over."

Brady was one of five captains for the Bucs in 2022. Mike Evans was the other offensive representative from the group.

Wirfs described the legendary quarterback as "an incredible leader" and "an incredible person" who had a unifying effect on the squad.

The two-time Pro Bowler, who's entering his fourth season, acknowledged there's no way he can replicate Brady's influence but pointed to his individual achievements and the team success he has enjoyed.

Wirfs started every game for the Bucs when they won a Super Bowl in 2020 and has remained a key piece of the offensive line. That confers a level of respect within the locker room, even for a player of Wirfs's age (24).

Whether he becomes a more expressive leader or not, the 6'5", 320-pound blocker will continue to lead by example on the field.