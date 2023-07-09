DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Titans 'More Aggressive' Than Patriots to Sign WR to Contract

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Tennessee Titans "have been more aggressive to this point" than the New England Patriots in pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Reiss added the free-agent wide receiver "hasn't been in a rush to sign," in part because a mystery team could still enter the mix and give him more leverage at the negotiating table.

