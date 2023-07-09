Damian Lillard Rumors: Agents, Execs' Overall Belief Is Blazers, Heat Will Land Trade

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The general belief around the NBA is that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will get his wish and land with the Miami Heat this offseason, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

Krawczynski discussed the rumors around Lillard within the context of a possible trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He reported Saturday at the 16:48 mark his podcast the Wolves aren't a realistic landing spot, adding that the Heat have emerged as the clear favorites (via HoopsHype):

"The scuttlebutt out here, it seems to be when you talk to, you know, I've talked to a bunch of agents have talked to several executives with other teams, and it's what everyone is talking about. And there just seems to be an overall belief that eventually at some point, Miami will find a way to get the pieces together to get Damian Lillard there."

Krawczynski also said the Heat front office questions whether it can complete a straight-up swap with the Blazers. As a result, Miami is pondering three- or four-team deals that can bring Lillard to South Florida.

He said at the 19:07 mark the saga could continue to drag on: "It doesn't feel like there's something imminent right now."

There isn't much ambiguity when it comes to Lillard's preference.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Aaron Goodwin, who represents the seven-time All-Star, has told interested suitors his client wants to play for the Heat and would be an "unhappy player" anywhere else.

Goodwin confirmed the general thrust of Wojnarowski's story:

Perhaps some teams that initially pursued Lillard will bow out eventually or have already moved on. His market already figured to be somewhat limited anyway because of his contract and the Blazers' asking price.

The 32-year-old is owed $216.2 million over the next four seasons. His salary climbs to $63.2 million by 2026-27. Portland, meanwhile, is "seeking in the neighborhood of four first-round picks and two quality players," per Aaron Fentress of the Oregonian.

If you're a team that isn't the Heat, you'd be absorbing those costs knowing full well you weren't Lillard's first choice.

Plenty of fans will argue the gambit is still worth it.

Kawhi Leonard wasn't exactly thrilled to get traded to the Toronto Raptors, but he showed up and guided them to their first title.

Paul George had his eyes on a move to the Los Angeles Lakers before the Indiana Pacers shipped him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017. He could've achieved his dream and joined L.A. the following offseason but re-signed with the Thunder after enjoying life there.

In Lillard's case, it's tough to see him holding out altogether when he's signed for multiple years. Plus, he won't want to waste any of what's left of his prime playing years because of off-court squabbles.

Based on the available reporting, a trade to the Heat appears to be the likeliest outcome. But the deeper into the offseason this gets the more there's a chance of an unexpected twist.