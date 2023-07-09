Home Run Derby 2023: Top Storylines to Track for Every Participant

0 of 8

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

One of the greatest spectacles in sports comes to T-Mobile Park on Monday.

The 2023 Home Run Derby features four of the top 10 home run hitters in Major League Baseball, two players with connections to the Seattle area and the player with the dingers in a single derby.

Pete Alonso has been the king of the event in recent years. He won two of the last three derbies and he has a chance to make history with another triumph.

Alonso and Mookie Betts are the only National League hitters in the eight-man field. They will be tasked with holding on to the NL's winning streak of four derbies.

There are six American League sluggers entered the event. They are all trying to be the first AL winner since Aaron Judge in 2017.