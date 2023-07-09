LeBron James Congratulates Gregg Popovich on $80M Contract: 'Next Wine Dinner on You'

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James saw Gregg Popovich's massive new contract and is apparently ready to cash in on dinner.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward congratulated Popovich on his new deal with the Spurs in a tweet Sunday morning.

Popovich's five-year, $80 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs is the richest for a coach in NBA history, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal eclipses the six-year, $78.5 million contract Monty Williams signed with the Detroit Pistons earlier this offseason.

Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,366 victories. He's the longest-tenured coach in any United States sports league at 27 seasons and was named as a 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

James has long expressed his admiration of Popovich, calling him the greatest coach in NBA history and one of his "all-time favorite people."

That said, it would not be surprising if Pop still made James pick up the tab next time they break bread. James was officially recognized by Forbes as a billionaire in 2022 and has a salary of $47.6 million for next season alone.