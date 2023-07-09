MLB Futures Game 2023 Results: Score, Highlights, Top Prospects and Reaction

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Several of Major Leagues developing stars hit the diamond at T-Mobile Park in Seattle Saturday as MLB's All-Star festivities got off to a start.

The National League youngsters took the victory in the seven-inning exhibition game by a score of 5-0. The game featured many of the top prospects in baseball, including 2022 No. 1 pick Jackson Holliday, 2020 No. 4 overall pick Marcello Mayer and Nationals star prospect James Wood, who was a major piece in last season's Juan Soto trade.

Mick Abel earned the start for the National league and was very effective, striking out two and earning the victory in one inning pitched. He only surrendered one hit, which was a single up the middle to Mayer.

Mayer would steal a base after this base knock but was relieved by Holliday the next inning.

Another highlight for the American League would come from Mariners prospect Jonatan Clase, as the outfielder made a diving catch in center in the bottom of the second.

This two-run inning from the National League would be all the run support they would need, but a three-run sixth inning would add the other runs for the National League. Miami Marlins prospect Nasim Nuñez earned the MVP after knocking in three runs.

The coaching staffs were star-studded as well. The National League squad was hosted by former All-Star Raúl Ibañez while the American League was coached by two-time All-Star Harold Reynolds.

Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. played numerous roles, including spending some time taking photos and chatting with some players.