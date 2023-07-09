Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodríguez's Next Best Fights After UFC 290 Results

0 of 2

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski once again proved worthy of his moniker with a fourth-round TKO win over Yair Rodríguez to close out UFC 290 in Las Vegas.

The win gives Volkanovski yet another feather in his cap and another example of his dominance in the featherweight division. While his recent attempt to defeat Islam Makhachev for the lightweight crown came up short, there's no questioning that he's the best fighter in his native division.

For Rodríguez, this was a disappointing setback after climbing the featherweight mountain to get his crack at the title. It's not the end, though. Volkanovski is already an all-time great in the weight class and he's not in bad company.

Now the question shifts to what's next for both men after their main event matchup. With the belt still firmly around Volkanovski's waist here's a look at the best matchup that should come next.