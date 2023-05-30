Alex Volkanovski on Potential Conor McGregor UFC Fight: 'Let's Do It at Lightweight'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski is known to be willing to accept any challenge, and he had a unique proposition for a potential fight against Conor McGregor.

In response to a hypothetical fight between himself and the former two-division champion, Volkanovski suggested they compete at 155 pounds:

Volkanovski's post caught the attention of McGregor, who became the first person in UFC history to hold titles simultaneously in two weight classes when he won the lightweight championship in 2016 while also holding the featherweight belt. The 34-year-old questioned whether the current 145-pound champ was afraid before firing off some of his usual barbs:

Volkanovski refused to back down in his response:

Volkanovski is coming off a close unanimous-decision loss to current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in February. Despite facing a significant size disadvantage, Volkanovski surprised many with how competitive the matchup turned out to be.

McGregor, who hasn't fought since suffering an ankle injury in a loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021, is 1-3 since he became double champ in 2016. He's expected to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon later this year against Michael Chandler, who he coached against in the upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter reality competition series.