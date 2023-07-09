MLB Draft 2023: Scouting Reports for Top Prospects

1 of 3

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Dylan Crews is the top overall prospect in this year's draft and it is not difficult to see why.

The LSU Tiger fueled the National Champions with 110 hits, scored 100 runs and added another 70 RBIs. He hit the ball as hard as ever, reflected in a college-best .715 slugging percentage.

Even when he was not putting the bat on the ball, he was benefiting his team, drawing nearly 30 more walks in 2023 than he did the previous season, which helped with a career-best 1.280 OPS.

Crews was better than he has ever been in nearly every measurable category possible this past season and, rightfully, is the favorite to land in Pittsburgh at the No. 1 pick. The Pirates currently rank 21st overall in team offense and could use as much young, consistent offense as possible.

The prospective top pick would bring that, as well as the kind of young energy the team needs. Pittsburgh took MLB by storm in the first month of this season with a better-than-expect first-place run but quickly fell back to earth and are currently nine games under .500, good enough for fourth in the much-maligned NL Central.

RJ Anderson of CBS Sports wrote, "A veteran scout told CBS Sports in the spring that Crews was the most obvious top pick since Bryce Harper in 2010. Nothing has happened since to change that outlook."

If the top pick is based on talent and upside alone, Crews will be the first player to hear his name called by the commissioner Sunday night in Seattle.