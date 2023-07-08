Report: Patty Mills Traded to Hawks from Thunder for Rudy Gay, TyTy Washington, More

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly acquired guard Patty Mills from the Oklahoma City Thunder for three players and a second-round draft pick.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided the details.

Mills, who turns 35 years old on Aug. 11, has played 15 NBA seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets. He spent last season in Brooklyn, averaging 6.2 points on 41.1 percent shooting (36.6 percent from three) in 40 games (14.2 minutes per contest).

The guard has now been a part of four different teams in this month alone.

First, the Nets announced a deal with the Houston Rockets, stating that they sent a 2028 second round draft pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks) to the Rockets for future draft considerations.

But Mills was then re-routed to OKC, per Wojnarowski.

For the moment, at least, Mills is a member of the Hawks.

The Australian has now been connected to as many teams in one week (three) as he has throughout the first 15 years of his career.

On the outset, it at least appears that he assumes a backup guard role in Atlanta, as noted by Lauren L. Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Kevin Choiunard of Hawks.com also appeared to support the deal:

If Atlanta is finally the place that Mills can call home (for now), then he can be a clear asset off the bench. He's enjoyed a long and prosperous career for a decade-and-a-half, and it's certainly possible he has something left in the tank for at least one more year.

As for the rest of the Hawks-Thunder trade, the other three players in the deal are all part of a merry-go-round as well. Usman Garuba and TyTy Washington Jr., a pair of former first-round picks, were traded from the Rockets to the Hawks just last week:

Gay, a 17-year veteran who just averaged 5.2 points per game in 57 contests off the bench for the Utah Jazz, got traded to Atlanta in a deal that notably brought John Collins to Salt Lake City.

As for what this all means for the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder tried to make sense of it:

We'll soon find out what the Thunder's plans are for their new players as the offseason continues, but for now, summer league action continues for all 30 franchises in Las Vegas.