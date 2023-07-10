NFL Offseason Dominos Left to Fall Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

1 of 7

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A lot of financial dominoes may fall when and if contracts start coming in for quarterbacks taken in the 2020 draft who are now extension-eligible—specifically for Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa.



The Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are, or at least should be, in a race to get their signal-caller signed first. This is due to the next-man-up nature of quarterback contracts.

Earlier this offseason, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a deal that made him the highest-paid player in league history in terms of annual value. When Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson signed his extension, he topped Hurts' $51 million annual salary by $1 million.



Whichever quarterback signs next will likely surpass Jackson's deal, and those quarterback-contract dominoes will continue to fall.



However, quarterback contracts aren't the only ones in play here. Miami, for example, needs to figure out Tagovailoa's contract before turning its attention to budding star receiver Jaylen Waddle, who will be eligible for a new deal in 2024. If the Dolphins can save cap dollars with an early quarterback extension, it will aid them in the future.



The Chargers,meanwhile, are likely to wait to address the statuses of players like running back Austin Ekeler—a 2024 free agent—until after Herbert's deal is done. An early extension could provide them more immediate value.



Similarly, the Bengals may wait on extensions for players like Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson until after Burrow is locked-up. According to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., Cincinnati would prefer to resolve those situations ahead of camp:



"They'd like to minimize how many moves leak deep into camp and traditionally wrap extension and cut matters by the opener," Dehner wrote. "They've done well avoiding off-field distractions recently, but these would qualify if they drag toward September. The clock is ticking."



A lot hinges on these quarterback extensions getting done, and it would be a fairly big surprise if at least one new deal isn't complete before the start of training camp.

