US Soccer Icon Megan Rapinoe to Retire After 2023 Women's World Cup, NWSL Season

Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Megan Rapinoe is going to call it a career after the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and National Women's Soccer League season.

The two-time World Cup champion made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.