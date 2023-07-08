US Soccer Icon Megan Rapinoe to Retire After 2023 Women's World Cup, NWSL Season

US Soccer Icon Megan Rapinoe to Retire After 2023 Women's World Cup, NWSL SeasonJuly 8, 2023
Megan Rapinoe is going to call it a career after the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and National Women's Soccer League season.
The two-time World Cup champion made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday.
marisa ingemi ✨ @Marisa_Ingemi
Megan Rapinoe just announced this is going to be her last World Cup and NWSL season. <br><br>"I just want to say thank you to everybody….. I could have never imagined where this beautiful game would have taken me." <a href="https://t.co/95xqkTV9xP">pic.twitter.com/95xqkTV9xP</a>
