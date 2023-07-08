Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Defends Playing in Summer League: Rookie Year Not 'Perfect'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On the heels of a disappointing rookie season for the Houston Rockets, Jabari Smith Jr. had a nice showcase in Friday's 100-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in a Las Vegas Summer League game.

Speaking to Jackson Gatlin of Locked on Rockets after the game, Smith explained his decision to play this summer was because his "rookie year wasn't perfect," team really struggled last season and it's an opportunity to get reps "with my new teammates, play with my new coaches."

In a game featuring three top-20 picks from the 2023 draft, including lottery selections Scoot Henderson (No. 3) and Amen Thompson (No. 4), Smith stole the show with 33 points in 31 minutes.

The highlight of the night was Smith's game-winning three at the buzzer to give the Rockets the victory.

Expectations were high for Smith when the Rockets selected him third overall in the 2022 draft. He was coming into the NBA after being named SEC Freshman of the Year and to the All-SEC first team in his lone season at Auburn.

Smith struggled like many first-year players tend to do in the league. He did get better as the season went along, averaging 14.6 points on 44.6 percent shooting and 7.6 rebounds per game in 24 starts after the All-Star break.

The Rockets are hoping to make significant strides next season after going 22-60. They added Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in free agency to play with their young core that includes Smith, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Houston's long-term outlook depends heavily on Smith turning into the player draft pundits believed he could be coming out of Auburn last year.

Playing in Summer League to hone his skills suggests Smith is going to put in the work to make himself better going into his second season.