David de Gea Confirms Manchester United Exit After 12 Years with Club, Thanks Fans

Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Longtime Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea announced Saturday that he is leaving the club following a 12-year stint.

The 32-year-old Spaniard revealed the news on Twitter and took the opportunity to thank Manchester United's fans for their support:

De Gea's contract with United expired at the end of the 2022-23 season, and the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new deal.

