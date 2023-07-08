Warriors News: Dario Šarić Signs 1-year Contract with GSW in 2023 NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors are adding depth to their frontcourt by bringing in free agent Dario Šarić.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who spoke to Šarić's agents, the power forward has agreed to a one-year deal with the Warriors.

Šarić split time between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder last season. He didn't show any lingering effects from the torn ACL suffered in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals that kept him out for the entire 2021-22 campaign.

The 29-year-old also had arthroscopic surgery on his right meniscus in May 2022. He was back for the start of the season, though the Suns struggled to find playing time for him early in the year.

After the Suns traded Šarić to Oklahoma City on Feb. 9, he started to look more comfortable. He averaged 7.4 points per game on 51.5 percent shooting in 20 appearances for the Thunder.

Adding Šarić gives the Warriors a much-needed shooter of the bench. Their second-unit offense looks significantly improved from the end of last season. They already brought in Chris Paul and Cory Joseph this offseason after losing Donte DiVincenzo.

Paul could start next to Stephen Curry in the backcourt for Golden State, but head coach Steve Kerr can stagger the minutes for his two guards to ensure one of them is on the floor at all times to keep the offense running at a high level.

Joseph shot 39.7 percent from three-point range over the past two seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

Šarić averaged a career-low 2.0 attempts from behind the arc last season, but that was primarily due to his limited playing time as the Suns and Thunder managed his minutes coming off the knee injuries.

The Croatian forward has generally been an effective shooter throughout his NBA career. He has a 36.0 percent success rate from three-point range on 3.7 attempts per game in 413 appearances.

Šarić's playoff performance has been even better with a 40.0 percent three-point percentage in 24 games.