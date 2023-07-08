UFC 290 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Volkanovski vs. Rodríguez

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski is the long-reigning king of the featherweight division. Brandon Moreno has been playing hot potato with the flyweight championship over the last three years.

At UFC 290, Volkanovski will look to continue his reign of dominance while Moreno will trying to bring some continuity to his division.

Volkanovski will see Yair Rodríguez in the main event. The Mexican is coming off of a nice 3-1 run that includes a win over Josh Emmett in Australia to earn the interim title and this shot at Volkanovski.

Moreno will attempt to get on the board in a rivalry that has not been kind to him. Alexandre Pantoja has fought Moreno twice and came out on top both times. While one was officially an exhibition on The Ultimate Fighter it creates an interesting dynamic for their official rematch.

Here's a look at the complete card with previews and predictions for the featured bouts.