76ers Rumors: Paul Reed Linked to Possible Jazz Contract Offer Sheet in Free Agency

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz reportedly have their eyes on a backup big man.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Western Conference team could offer Philadelphia 76ers restricted free agent Paul Reed a contract this offseason. Actually landing him may be difficult, though, because Philadelphia can match any offer and, according to Stein, is "intent on retaining Reed."

Yet the 76ers could always decide not to match an offer, especially since they have already added multiple big men this offseason.

They agreed to deals with Mo Bamba and Montrezel Harrell this summer and would likely still have enough depth behind Joel Embiid to compete in the Eastern Conference even without Reed.

On paper, Reed doesn't seem like he would be a significant loss.

He averaged 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game last season and wasn't a significant factor in Philadelphia's push to the playoffs. However, there is only so much production to be had for Embiid's backup considering the franchise cornerstone was the MVP of the league.

To his credit, Reed took advantage of opportunities when they came his way.

He scored 11 points in Game 1 of the 76ers' first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets and then notched a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds in the closeout Game 4 of the sweep when Embiid was sidelined. It was a hint at what he could do in a larger role and surely stuck out to other teams as he entered restricted free agency.

The DePaul product also had a double-double when Embiid was out in a Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics in the second round.

Reed is just 24 years old and would likely have a bigger role in Utah than he would in Philadelphia. The Jazz have some notable bigs in John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, but none of them are the dominant force Embiid is on a nightly basis.

He likely wouldn't be posting consistent double-doubles in Utah, but a chance to play more minutes could lead to better production as he enters his prime.