Mo Bamba, 76ers Agree to 1-Year Contract in 2023 NBA Free Agency after Lakers Stint

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Mo Bamba reportedly found his next team.

While the Los Angeles Lakers announced they waived him ahead of free agency on June 29, the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a new one-year, minimum salary deal with the big man on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Purple and Gold were interested in bringing Bamba back even after waiving him, but he found a different home.

Still, moving on from Bamba's contract made financial sense for Los Angeles' front office. As John Hollinger of The Athletic previously explained, it wasn't feasible for the Western Conference team to keep him at status quo.

"Bamba has a non-guaranteed deal with the Lakers worth $10.3 million; he's not worth that money for any team, but especially not one that already has Anthony Davis," he wrote. "Unless his contract can be used in a trade, the expectation is that he'll be waived by his June 29 guarantee date."

The University of Texas product entered the league when the Orlando Magic selected him with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

He never lived up to the sky-high expectations that came with being a top-10 pick and averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 68.6 percent from the free-throw line across five different seasons with Orlando.

Bamba was more of a role player than anything else with those unspectacular numbers, and his inefficiency on offense at his size was an issue even if he was a solid rim protector and could contribute on the boards.

Los Angeles traded for him last season as a way to improve its frontcourt depth for the stretch run, but he was even less of a factor.

He averaged 3.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor for the Lakers in the regular season and then played a grand total of 10 scoreless minutes in the playoffs as he dealt with an injury.

Yet Bamba is just 25 years old. Perhaps a change of scenery and role as a backup to Joel Embiid can help him resemble the 2021-22 version of himself when he posted 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

If it does, this will be a more impactful addition than it looks to be on paper.