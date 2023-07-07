Angel Reese Wows Twitter with Double-Double as USA Cruises Past Colombia

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

Team USA is headed to the 2023 FIBA women's AmeriCup semifinals, in large part thanks to a double-double from LSU star Angel Reese.

Reese recorded 13 points and 18 rebounds Friday as USA beat Colombia 68-49 in the tournament quarterfinals.

Her performance came one rebound shy of matching a U.S. AmeriCup record. Only Aliyah Boston, who grabbed 19 in 2021 against Puerto Rico, has recorded more rebounds in a single tournament game, according to USA Basketball Communications.

Reese showed off her tenacity on the glass right away Friday by starting out the game with a hard battle for a rebound.

Reese was busy for the rest of the night, shooting 35.7 percent from the field on a tournament-high 14 attempts in addition to going 3-of-3 from the foul line.

Since being held to just three points in a group-stage contest against Brazil July 4, Reese has rebounded in a big way.

The LSU star, who recorded a double-double in every game of the 2023 NCAA tournament, has now repeated the feat in consecutive AmeriCup contests. She also recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds in a 106-44 group-play victory over Cuba on July 5.

Before the game, Reese commented on the attention her play has drawn to the FIBA women's basketball tournament.

This will be Reese's second deep run in as many tournaments after she helped LSU to a national title in April. She will now join Team USA when the team plays the winner of a contest between Canada and Argentina in the semifinals.