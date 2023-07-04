Angel Reese Held to 3 Points as USA Falls to Brazil in FIBA Women's AmeriCup

Set Number: X164332 TK2

Angel Reese likely won't be celebrating the Fourth of July with much gusto this year.

The LSU superstar managed just three points in the United States' 67-54 loss against Brazil during FIBA women's AmeriCup play on Tuesday.

Reese finished just 1-of-4 from the field with three rebounds, one assist and three turnovers in 14 minutes and 32 seconds of game time.

It was a far cry from her strong performance in the country's first Americup contest on July 1, an 80-54 win over Venezuela, which saw her put up 11 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one block.

She was equally effective in a 65-56 win over Argentina, scoring just five points but adding 15 rebounds, two assists and a block.

Reese became one of the next up-and-coming stars in women's basketball after leading LSU to a national championship this season over Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes, winning Most Outstanding Player honors in the process.

Both Reese and Clark aren't yet eligible to be drafted in the WNBA due to the league's age rules about being drafted. So the top two young stars in the women's game will be back for a final college season.

In the interim, Reese will try to help the United States rebound in the Americup.

With the victory, Brazil sealed its place atop Group A with a perfect 4-0 record, while the United States is second at 2-1. The United States will finish group play on Wednesday against Cuba. A win will guarantee them second place in the group.