Russell Westbrook Praised by Clippers' Frank: 'Everything We Hoped He Would Be'

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

It's safe to say the Los Angeles Clippers are happy Russell Westbrook is back with the team.

"In the two months Russ spent with the team, he was everything we hoped he would be and more," president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank told reporters. "He made a huge impact on the court and off it, with the urgency, intensity and professionalism he brings."

The Clippers re-signed Westbrook to a two-year, $7.8 million deal with a player option for the second season.

Frank's words are notable considering eight-time All-Star Paul George strongly advocated on Westbrook's behalf to the president of basketball operations prior to the decision to re-sign the point guard:

The UCLA product came to the Clippers at something of a low point in his career.

His time with the Los Angeles Lakers did not work out as hoped, as they missed the playoffs entirely in 2021-22 during his first season and struggled to find any consistency at the start of 2022-23 when he was still on the roster.

Westbrook's struggles with his outside shooting didn't play well alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who draw so much defensive attention and create open looks for their teammates. The Lakers ended up trading him to the Utah Jazz, who then completed a buyout of his contract.

That is when the Clippers swooped in and added him ahead of the stretch run.

Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 21 regular-season games with the Clippers and then elevated his game in the playoffs when George and Kawhi Leonard were sidelined.

Even though Los Angeles was overmatched by a loaded Phoenix Suns team given those injuries, Westbrook averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game throughout the series.

The Clippers clearly liked what they saw and made sure the future Hall of Famer will be a part of their championship push this season with a new contract.