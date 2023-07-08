X

NBA

    NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 1 Las Vegas Results

    Francisco RosaJuly 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket against James Nnaji #46 of the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The first day of Las Vegas Summer League kicked off Friday with an absolutely loaded slate that not only gave NBA lovers everywhere some competitive action, but also a glimpse of the league's very bright future.

    All of the top-four selections from this year's draft class suited up in Sin City and took over the Thomas and Mack Center. Scoot Henderson and Amen Thompson faced off in the battle of the top rookie guards before Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller had the marquee matchup of the night as the top two picks from the draft.

    Here's what NBA Twitter had to say about an exciting night of summer hoops.

    Victor Wembanyama Welcomed to the NBA

    One of the most hyped prospects in NBA history and certainly of this generation, Wembanyama's Summer League debut was more anticipated than a "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" double feature.

    But it probably didn't go exactly as he and the rest of the basketball world envisioned.

    The No. 1 overall pick didn't necessarily have a bad game, but it was a much weaker outing than everyone was expecting. He finished with just nine points on 2-of-13 shooting from the field to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks.

    He even had his "Welcome to the NBA" moment in the third quarter when Kai Jones dunked over him, a play that shocked the crowd at the Thomas and Mack Center as the 7-foot-5 alien looked a bit human.

    With how impatient Twitter is, it took a moment to give the rookie star a hard time.

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    KAI JONES 🤯<br><br>A reminder that Victor Wembanyama is 7-foot-5.<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummerLeague</a> <a href="https://t.co/Tv3yeJmAG8">pic.twitter.com/Tv3yeJmAG8</a>

    -_- @datscrazyyyy

    Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller tonight <a href="https://t.co/HeCWyigbaQ">pic.twitter.com/HeCWyigbaQ</a>

    Ryan @RyanWilkies

    The commentators when Victor Wembanyama dribbles it once and puts up a brick <a href="https://t.co/5SP46yEyTN">pic.twitter.com/5SP46yEyTN</a>

    reece @coolguyreece

    Chet Holmgren's Summer League debut:<br>23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 6 BLK <br>78% from the field<br><br>Victor Wembanyama's Summer League debut:<br>9 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 5 BLK<br>15% from the field<br><br>That's all I'm gonna say. 🫣 <a href="https://t.co/PTz01UJDuO">pic.twitter.com/PTz01UJDuO</a>

    Keke's New Boo 😏 @Less_HumbleTeej

    Brandon Miller and Victor Wembanyama in Taiwan <a href="https://t.co/r7ooznfNGp">pic.twitter.com/r7ooznfNGp</a>

    💫 @ReavesWrld__

    All that Victor Wembanyama hype for him to go to score 5 points &amp; go 1/9 in a sold out crowd <a href="https://t.co/OIjyb91Ylu">pic.twitter.com/OIjyb91Ylu</a>

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Best way I can describe Victor Wembanyama's summer league debut is that it was uncomfortable to watch. But I'll buy any Wemby stock being sold tonight.

    Truth Takes @truthsportakes

    Victor Wembanyama after having to score vs Nba players <a href="https://t.co/4nymm3AJtx">pic.twitter.com/4nymm3AJtx</a>

    roukshiesty @BeenHim10

    Brandon Miller vs Victor Wembanyama tonight <a href="https://t.co/Jry4axwk9b">pic.twitter.com/Jry4axwk9b</a>

    Dan Campbell @DanCampbellGOAT

    Adam Silver watching Victor Wembanyama dunked on<br><br>*it wasn't on the script* <a href="https://t.co/4yrGjqezLc">pic.twitter.com/4yrGjqezLc</a>

    Wembanyama will get another crack at it Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    Scoot Henderson Injured After Hot Start

    One of the most heralded players in this year's draft class, Henderson showed up and showed out early in his Summer League debut against the Houston Rockets.

    Henderson, who was taken No. 3 overall by the Trail Blazers, came out to send a message, being uber-aggressive in the early moments of the matchup. He had 13 of his 15 points in the opening quarter and ended the game with five rebounds, six assists and a steal in 21 minutes of action.

    Unfortunately, his night ended prematurely after he injured his soldier late in the third quarter and would not return. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that he's set to undergo an MRI but the organization is optimistic that it isn't anything serious.

    But while he was on the floor, he had NBA Twitter feeling optimistic about Portland's future even with the imminent departure of superstar guard Damian Lillard, who has requested a trade to the Miami Heat.

    NBA @NBA

    Scoot Henderson steps back for his first bucket!<br><br>Watch the No. 3 pick's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> debut LIVE on ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/XdMor7tsua">pic.twitter.com/XdMor7tsua</a>

    Reece @reecec1102

    Hornets fans seeing Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller play in Summer League <a href="https://t.co/GssZ1Scadj">pic.twitter.com/GssZ1Scadj</a>

    Israel @iohandles

    Scoot Henderson's generational<a href="https://t.co/XNLh7kPFAH">pic.twitter.com/XNLh7kPFAH</a>

    Krysten Peek @krystenpeek

    After watching one half of Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, I think the Blazers will be just fine parting ways with Dame.

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    if your name is scoot henderson you logically have to be talented and famous. if not then what's the point

    A🦁 @itsYDG2

    Damian Lillard to Scoot Henderson before he gets traded <a href="https://t.co/EpMPsBQBeu">pic.twitter.com/EpMPsBQBeu</a>

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Scoot Henderson sees the game in slow-motion. He's going to be so freaking good.

    TZY @fahshohim

    Hornets really took Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson <a href="https://t.co/uFeNWdMwc7">pic.twitter.com/uFeNWdMwc7</a>

    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    I think Blazers fans are gonna forget about Dame overnight now that they've got Scoot Henderson. He looks phenomenal.

    Ty Jäger @TheTyJager

    Scoot Henderson impressed early on. He's gonna be an elite two-way guard. Portland is going to be fine at the point guard even without Dame.

    Buzz @BuzzOnTap

    I'd love to have a back court of Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. <br><br>Blazers need to sell of Dame and start building around those kids.

    While it's still unclear whether Henderson will be able to suit up, Portland is in action again Sunday night against Wembanyama and the Spurs.

    Amen Thompson Stuffing the Stat Sheet in Debut

    Facing off against Henderson in a matchup of the top two guard prospects from the draft, Thompson held his own against his more touted counterpart by doing a little bit of everything in the Rockets win.

    Thompson, 20, finished with 16 points to go along with four rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals as he did absolutely everything on both ends of the floor.

    Even with Fred VanVleet set to take over as the Rockets' starting point guard, Thompson looks like he's not far off from being ready to take the keys and lead the Rockets into the future with their bevy of young talent.

    But much like Henderson, Thompson also was plagued by an injury, leaving the game with an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter and not returning to the game.

    Nonetheless, Twitter was hyping up the older Thompson twin in his debut on an NBA stage.

    ESPN @espn

    Amen Thompson's vision is ELITE 🥽 <a href="https://t.co/8W6SOqaPq4">pic.twitter.com/8W6SOqaPq4</a>

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    ALSO.<br><br>I do not think Amen Thompson will start to begin the regular season but I do not know how long that can remain the case lol

    Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA

    Amen Thompson was literally everywhere tonight…<br><br>He moved like a 6'7" Russell Westbrook offensively and finished with 7 stock's defensively..<br><br>I've never quite seen anything like it. <a href="https://t.co/cEN0W1Hui4">pic.twitter.com/cEN0W1Hui4</a>

    V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town

    If you ain't watching Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe vs Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore tonight I don't know if you a real hoops fan. <a href="https://t.co/vhnhVTIYDB">pic.twitter.com/vhnhVTIYDB</a>

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    "That Amen Thompson kid might be coming for my job real soon." <a href="https://t.co/BSTW5zUZxL">pic.twitter.com/BSTW5zUZxL</a>

    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    Game One SL Thoughts:<br><br>1. Amen Thompson looks exactly as advertised. Serious cause for excitement in Houston<br><br>2. Tari Eason continues to be an impact player who contributes to winning<br><br>3. Jabari came alive in the 3Q. That's the version of his game I wanna see a lot of this season

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    I get it: FVV is great. But I just hate that Houston's blocked Amen Thompson's path to the starting point guard spot for either three years, barring a trade

    If he's healthy, Thompson will have a chance to go up against his brother Ausar and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. night.

    Markquis Nowell has "IT"

    The star of the NCAA Tournament back in March, Markquis Nowell brought some of that madness magic to Sin City, balling out in his summer league debut with the Toronto Raptors in their matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

    On a night, where all eyes were on the team's lottery pick Gradey Dick, Nowell stole the show, dropping a game-high 17 points to go along with four rebounds, five assists and three steals in an electric performance.

    Nowell is on a two-way deal with the Raptors but has gotten off on the right foot if he wants to earn a shot with the full roster at some point during the year.

    Even as the smallest player on the court, Nowell managed to play bigger than anybody else on the floor. And it had Raptors Twitter excited for what he can potentially become.

    RaptorsUpdates @RapsUpdates

    "I expect to win. Win five games, and we come home with a trophy. Win Summer League MVP…. A successful trip would be us winning and me getting my contract bumped up (from two-way to full roster)." <br><br>- Markquis Nowell <a href="https://t.co/45rV2dl5oE">pic.twitter.com/45rV2dl5oE</a>

    Overtime @overtime

    Markquis Nowell with an IMPRESSIVE Summer League debut 👀<br><br>17 PTS <br>6/12 FG <br>4/6 3PM <br>4 REB <br>5 AST <br>3 STL <a href="https://t.co/326RnSascK">pic.twitter.com/326RnSascK</a>

    Sahal Abdi @sahalabdi_

    It's official.<br><br>Markquis Nowell… <a href="https://t.co/9TS2AI42Rp">pic.twitter.com/9TS2AI42Rp</a>

    . @GTJGotNext

    Markquis Nowell and Moses Brown in summer league<a href="https://t.co/xhpvSakqsl">pic.twitter.com/xhpvSakqsl</a>

    Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

    Markquis Nowell showed glimpses of his leadership in his Summer League debut with the Raptors. He notched 17 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and as the game went on he felt more free to dictate the pace. Nowell has it! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WetheNorth?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WetheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummerLeague</a>

    J @__TopCat

    "you sure Markquis Nowell's game can translate to the NBA?"<a href="https://t.co/Jc1L1xYKPM">pic.twitter.com/Jc1L1xYKPM</a>

    Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC

    In the time before he earns a call-up, Markquis Nowell is going to be the greatest G League player of all time.

    🎙 @6ixIn6

    Watching Markquis Nowell play for my team in a summer league game brought me more joy than all of last season combined

    D. Scott Fritchen @DScottFritchen

    The NBA is going to quickly realize Markquis Nowell has "it."

    Oren Weisfeld @OrenWeisfeld

    Well, it didn't take Markquis Nowell very long to become a fan favourite. Not a bad start to his Raptors career!

    Nowell and Toronto play Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.