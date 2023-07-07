Video: Guardians Prospect George Valera Shoves Umpire, Punches Catcher in Brawl

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians prospect George Valera could be facing a lengthy suspension for shoving an umpire before a benches-clearing incident in Thursday's game for the Columbus Clippers.

During his at-bat in the top of the third, Valera and Nashville Sounds catcher Alex Jackson appeared to exchange words before Jackson got up from his crouch. Home plate umpire Tanner Moore stepped between them before Valera shoved him, appeared to punch Jackson and a scuffle broke out between the two teams.

Per Christian Arnold of the New York Post, both Valera and Jackson were ejected from the game.

Valera signed with the Guardians as an international free agent in 2017. The 22-year-old is the No. 30 overall prospect in Major League Baseball, per MLB.com. He began this season on the injured list due to a wrist injury that required surgery during the offseason.

In 27 games since being activated, Valera is hitting .219/.342/.323 with one homer and 11 RBI.

Jackson was a first-round pick by the Seattle Mariners in 2014. He has spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers in his professional career. The California native has a .299/.383/.619 slash line in 37 games at Triple-A this season.