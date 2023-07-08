Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Trade and Free Agency Rumors

1 of 6

Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

The deal seemed all but done.

Winger Vladimir Tarasenko didn't get the Stanley Cup he'd sought in New York City this spring but it seemed he was prepped to chase it again in Carolina.

The Hurricanes were among a cluster of teams bidding for the 31-year-old's services and it made sense given their proximity to title contention, but when the six-time 30-goal scorer abruptly changed agents, it sent the wooing process back to square one.

One of his new representatives, Pat Brisson of CAA, told ESPN that speed is not necessarily what they need when it comes to deciding on the right destination.

"We've been evaluating the market based on what we have in front of us," he said. "We've had conversations with Vladdy and his wife, Yana. This isn't something we're rushing into. We're making sure that we're educating ourselves and them. We're going to hopefully make a decision in the near future."

Carolina surely remains in the mix, but given its relative lack of cap space (just more than $3.3 million according to CapFriendly.com) it'll take some maneuvering to get it done. And the new agent team opens the doors for others with more cash (Ottawa, perhaps) to swoop in.

Verdict: Call it a sell for now, but it won't be too alarming if he does wind up in Raleigh.