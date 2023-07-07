Report: Kylian Mbappé Not Eyeing PSG Contract Extension amid Real Madrid Rumors

AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

French soccer star Kylian Mbappé is reportedly not interested in extending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain beyond 2024.

According to ESPN's Julien Laurens and Rodrigo Faez, Mbappé has no plans to sign a new deal with PSG despite club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi laying down an ultimatum this week.

Regarding Mbappé's status with the club, Al-Khelaifi said: "Kylian must decide in a week or two at the most. If he doesn't sign a new contract, we will sell him. It's not negotiable."

Per Laurens and Faez, Real Madrid is Mbappé's preferred landing spot, and Real Madrid are hopeful to land him this summer with a bid of over €200 million.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.