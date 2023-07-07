Damian Lillard 'Amazed' at How People 'Know so Much and so Little' amid Trade Rumors

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Since Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, rumors have been swirling about his future and where he might end up next.

On Thursday night, the seven-time All-Star appeared to address the seemingly never-ending updates about his next steps via social media, tweeting vaguely, "I'm amazed."

When asked why, he responded, "At how ppl could know so much and so little at the same time."

