    Damian Lillard 'Amazed' at How People 'Know so Much and so Little' amid Trade Rumors

    Erin WalshJuly 7, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 14: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game on March 14, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    Since Damian Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, rumors have been swirling about his future and where he might end up next.

    On Thursday night, the seven-time All-Star appeared to address the seemingly never-ending updates about his next steps via social media, tweeting vaguely, "I'm amazed."

    When asked why, he responded, "At how ppl could know so much and so little at the same time."

    750 The Game @750TheGame

    Why. <a href="https://t.co/RSQVLSLVJf">https://t.co/RSQVLSLVJf</a>

    Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

    At how ppl could know so much and so little at the same time <a href="https://t.co/I2KwZc7IKa">https://t.co/I2KwZc7IKa</a>

