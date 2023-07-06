Paul George Trade Rumors: R.J. Barrett 'Briefly' Came Up in Knicks-Clippers Talks

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The rumored discussions between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers about a potential trade for Paul George didn't go very far, but more details are emerging about the negotiations.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, New York initially considered a "package featuring Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, and three first-round picks" in exchange for the star forward. However, when Toppin was shipped to the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks thought about including one of their most promising young players in the deal.

"After that, RJ Barrett's name was brought up briefly in trade talks by the Clippers in place of Toppin," Scotto stated.

That idea didn't get very far once it was deemed that such a package plus a long-term extension for George "was too high for the Knicks."

Earlier this week, Knicks reporter Alan Hahn said during an episode of Bart & Hahn that a potential trade for George was "off the table." The 33-year-old is eligible for a contract extension worth a maximum of $220 million over four years, but his recent injury history likely made New York hesitant to give up key members of their core to acquire him.

The No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft, Barrett has been a solid player in his first four years with career averages of 18.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. While he has yet to take the next step into superstardom, New York rewarded him with a four-year, $120 million extension last offseason.

The Knicks have a promising young roster built around star point guard Jalen Brunson and power forward Julius Randle. A superstar player would put them over the top as contenders in the East, but sacrificing young talent for short-term gain could be detrimental to their future.

It remains to be seen if New York will get aggressive in pursuing a star player or stay the course with its current group, which is coming off a run to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.