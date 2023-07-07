Jackson Holliday and the Next Wave of Stars in 2023 MLB Futures Game

Jackson Holliday and the Next Wave of Stars in 2023 MLB Futures GameJuly 7, 2023
From Corbin Carroll to Elly De La Cruz to Gunnar Henderson to Eury Pérez, the cast of characters for the 2022 Futures Game reads like a who's who of Major League Baseball's most exciting rookies in 2023.
This, of course, is all the more reason to tune into Peacock for this year's Futures Game—set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle—for a proper look at the next wave of MLB stars.
Though the rosters for the American League and National League squads are indeed loaded with talented prospects, we've shined a light on 10 for whom stardom in the majors doesn't seem far off. If not later in 2023, these guys could debut in The Show within a year from now.
With B/R's Joel Reuter's latest top 100 serving as our guide, we'll start with the three highest-ranked pitchers in the Futures Game before shifting to the seven highest-ranked hitters.
RHP Tink Hence, St. Louis Cardinals
Age: 20
Stats (A+/AA): 12 GS, 46.2 IP, 40 H (5 HR), 51 K, 13 BB, 2.70 ERA
Rank: No. 35
The Cardinals weren't relying on pedigree when they chose Tink Hence with the No. 63 pick in the shortened 2020 draft. He was only the seventh prep pitcher from Arkansas to be drafted within the first three rounds, and the first since 2011.
Whatever the Redbirds saw in him, the rest of the baseball world also started to see it in 2022. The right-hander ripped off a 1.38 ERA with 81 strikeouts over 52.1 innings for Single-A Palm Beach, followed by a successful stint in the Arizona Fall League.
Hence's fastball climbs into the high 90s and he also features a plus curveball and a solid changeup. These weapons seem to work just as well against lefties (.631 OPS) as righties (.618 OPS).
As he missed a month with chest tightness and his outings since have generally been capped at five innings, handling a starter's workload remains a work in progress for Hence. But with three Cardinals starters slated to become free agents this winter, he could debut sooner rather than later next year anyway.
Major League ETA: 2024
RHP Mick Abel, Philadelphia Phillies
Age: 21
Stats (AA): 13 GS, 60.2 IP, 44 H (9 HR), 70 K, 35 BB, 4.75 ERA
Rank: No. 28
Though Andrew Painter is considered the Phillies' best pitching prospect, it's in the abstract for now. The 20-year-old righty has been on the sidelines since March with a sprained UCL.
In the meantime, Mick Abel has steadily been righting the ship since getting off a rocky start with Double-A Reading. His last five outings have seen him hold batters to a .192 average while racking up a 3.81 ERA and 29 strikeouts.
Abel's calling card is a fastball that touches the high 90s, though it may appear faster thanks to the extension afforded by his 6'5", 190-pound frame. He's also consistently gone five-plus innings, so it's not surprising to hear hints of a promotion coming from Philadelphia.
"He's got to go throw three pitches for strikes," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said recently. "But we're very happy with him, and that's why I've never had a problem jumping a guy from Double-A to the big leagues. That doesn't phase me whatsoever."
Major League ETA: 2023
LHP Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants
Age: 21
Stats (AAA): 17 GS, 56.1 IP, 44 H (9 HR), 92 K, 44 BB, 4.79 ERA
Rank: No. 15
Walks have been a consistent thorn in Kyle Harrison's side ever since the Giants selected him out of nearby De La Salle High School in the third round of the 2020 draft.
As it it wasn't bad enough that he walked 11.1 percent of the batters he faced across 2021 and 2022, this year the lefty's walk rate is up to 17.3 percent. He's issued multiple free passes in 14 of his 17 starts, which is what they call "suboptimal."
What is optimal, however, is Harrison's career strikeout rate of 37.4 percent. His fastball simply explodes on hitters, and his slider and changeup grade as above average as well.
MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline
Kyle Harrison was dealing tonight!<br><br>The top <a href="https://twitter.com/SFGiants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SFGiants</a> prospect (MLB No. 15) struck out eight over a season-high five innings for the <a href="https://twitter.com/RiverCats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RiverCats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/NpRhcKIIkT">pic.twitter.com/NpRhcKIIkT</a>
In addition to the walks, it's hard to ignore the .972 OPS that Harrison has served up to right-handed batters this year. But at the least, one can imagine the Giants calling on him as a left-handed weapon out of the bullpen when rosters expand from 26 to 28 men in September.
Major League ETA: 2023
SS Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
Age: 20
Stats (AA): 65 G, 299 PA, 12 HR, 26 SB, .245 AVG, .345 OBP, .459 SLG
Rank: No. 17
The Diamondbacks are really good at baserunning. As in, so good that they've produced more than twice as much baserunning value as the next-best team.
To this end, at least, Jordan Lawlar will fit right in alongside Corbin Carroll and friends whenever he gets the call. After going 39-for-45 last year, he's 26-for-28 in stolen bases so far in 2023. Naturally, at work there is plus speed.
On the heels of a 2022 season that saw him hit .303 across three levels, this year has been more of a struggle for Lawlar at the plate. But let's give him credit for so much as being in Double-A despite being 4.6 years younger than the level's average player, and also for having gotten on track with a .904 OPS and four home runs in June.
It seems doubtful that the Snakes would skip Lawlar straight from Double-A to the majors, but he may not need a ton of further seasoning at Triple-A. Carroll, for instance, played just 33 games there before he joined the big club last August.
Major League ETA: 2024
CF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
Age: 21
Stats (AA): 61 G, 286 PA, 10 HR, 23 SB, .272 AVG, .353 OBP, .476 SLG
Rank: No. 14
If nothing else is worth knowing about Pete Crow-Armstrong, it's that he's easily the most gifted defender in the minor leagues right now.
It's not common to see a guy's defense get graded as an 80 on the 20-80 scale, but that's what Crow-Armstrong's defense gets from MLB.com and other publications. And as recently as March, everyone could see exactly why this is:
Though he's less known for his bat, Crow-Armstrong hit .312 across two levels last year and he's currently hot off going a tear in June. In 23 games, he put up a .934 OPS and slammed 11 extra-base hits.
A promotion to Triple-A Iowa is the next logical step for Crow-Armstrong, who came to the North Side in 2021 via the trade that sent Javier Báez to the New York Mets. When he'll get called to the majors is a trickier question, but it should happen early in 2024 if it doesn't happen later in 2023.
Major League ETA: 2024
SS Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox
Age: 20
Stats (A+/AA): 64 G, 293 PA, 13 HR, 9 SB, .249 AVG, .322 OBP, .471 SLG
Rank: No. 11
When Xander Bogaerts left for the San Diego Padres this past winter, the Red Sox lost their best shortstop since Nomar Garciaparra. But not to worry, for another homegrown star is waiting in the wings.
It felt like a miracle when Marcelo Mayer, then rated by MLB.com as the draft's No. 1 prospect, fell to the Red Sox at No. 5 back in 2021. He's generally lived up to the hype since then, as he torched his way to a promotion to Double-A earlier in the year.
Though Double-A initially humbled him, Mayer has provided reminders of why he's considered a plus hitter with enough power to be a 25-homer hitter annually. Since June 21, he has three multi-hit games and three home runs.
Factoring in that Mayer is also an above average defender, the Red Sox have every reason to be daydreaming about him plugging the black hole they have at shortstop. That won't happen this year, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's vying for the everyday role next spring.
Major League ETA: 2024
CF Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers
Age: 19
Stats (AA): 71 G, 322 PA, 11 HR, 23 SB, .249 AVG, .304 OBP, .410 SLG
Rank: No. 8
Think Lawlar is young for a Double-A player? Try Jackson Chourio. He only recently turned 19 on March 11, making him 4.7 years younger than his Double-A peers.
His modest numbers are therefore forgivable, and it's indeed an encouraging sign that his strikeout rate is down from 26.9 percent across three levels in 2022 to 21.4 percent this year. It's a sign that his hit tool is hanging in there.
Otherwise, there isn't much question that Chourio's power and fielding are plus and that his speed is more like plus-plus. He's already stolen more bases than he did throughout the entirety of 2022 and his bat has regularly made loud noises.
With the Brewers ranking 20th in wins above replacement out of center field, it's not hard to see where Chourio will fit in when he's ready. That's not going to be in 2023, but it'll be a shock if he doesn't reach the majors before the end of next year.
Major League ETA: 2024
SS/3B Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays
Age: 20
Stats (A+/AA): 66 G, 283 PA, 16 HR, 3 SB, .333 AVG, .392 OBP, .604 SLG
Rank: No. 7
Junior Caminero wasn't exactly off the radar coming into 2023, but he definitely wasn't on it either. For instance, he was relegated to honorable mention status in our preseason top 100.
The extent to which he's boosted his stock since then is nothing short of remarkable, especially considering that he's a very young 20. As in, 20 years and two days after celebrating his birthday on Wednesday.
His carrying tool? Power. You wouldn't think as much from looking at his listed size of 6'1", 157 pounds, but he's been generating exit velocities that put him in the same stratosphere as such major league titans as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Ronald Acuña Jr.
A 2025 call-up seemed like the best bet for Caminero coming into the year, but not so much now that he's already at Double-A and hitting well (.866 OPS) there, to boot. Provided he can get more and more comfortable at third base, it's possible to imagine him lining up next to Wander Franco as soon as next year.
Major League ETA: 2024
OF James Wood, Washington Nationals
Age: 20
Stats (A+/AA): 75 G, 322 PA, 14 HR, 13 SB, .262 AVG, .360 OBP, .520 SLG
Rank: No. 6
It's remarkable enough that James Wood has mostly played center field in the pros. He is, after all, listed at 6'6", 240 pounds. Center fielders usually don't come that large.
Yet Wood isn't faking it out there. He's a good athlete who covers plenty of ground by way of his long strides. He also packs an above average arm.
As for his bat, well, it's what put him on the map as he hit .313 with a .956 OPS in 76 games across three levels last season. It's less than ideal that his strikeout rate has jumped from 21.6 percent to 28.6 percent, but he's also drawing walks at a 13.0 percent clip and keeping the power coming. He boasts 36 extra-base hits.
The Nationals should want Wood to cut down on his strikeouts before they think about ramping up his timeline. But barring total catastrophe, he's yet another candidate to see the majors next year.
Major League ETA: 2024
SS Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles
Age: 19
Stats (A/A+): 71 G, 326 PA, 7 HR, 20 SB, .331 AVG, .466 OBP, .523 SLG
Rank: No. 2
Only Elly De La Cruz checked in ahead of Jackson Holliday in our last rankings. And with the former about to exhaust his prospect eligibility, the No. 1 spot is as good as Holliday's.
Not bad, considering that it was only last year that the Orioles drafted Holliday with the No. 1 pick. The 6'0", 185-pounder may not have the bulk of his 6'4", 240-pound old man, Matt, he's clearly inherited the knack for hitting that made the elder Holliday a .299 hitter in 15 seasons.
Even though he's still only 19, the young Holliday has struck out only three more times than he's walked. He otherwise just plain hits, consistently making hard contact and using the whole field.
MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline
The Holliday is not over!<br><br>There were sparklers and rockets off the bat of baseball's top prospect Jackson Holliday (<a href="https://twitter.com/Orioles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Orioles</a>), who matched a career high by going a perfect 5-for-5 with five runs scored for the <a href="https://twitter.com/IronBirds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IronBirds</a>: <a href="https://t.co/A5Ddhj5KS3">https://t.co/A5Ddhj5KS3</a> <a href="https://t.co/tNDhWUol4W">pic.twitter.com/tNDhWUol4W</a>
Already with good speed and with room to add more power, Holliday is also a good enough defender to make the Orioles not think twice about moving Jorge Mateo out of his way when the time comes. At the rate he's climbing, that should be next year.
Major League ETA: 2024
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.