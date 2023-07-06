Olivia Dunne Launches The Livvy Fund to Help LSU's Female Athletes with NIL Deals

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has started a fund to help connect other female athletes at the school with name, image and likeness deals.

Speaking to Cara O'Bleness of SI.com, Dunne announced the launch of The Livvy Fund to help advance her business dealings and educate female athletes on marketing partnerships.

"I really just hope that [The Livvy Fund] is the first of many," Dunne said. "I really hope to get as many women student athletes on board as I can. I want to continue to elevate women's sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men's. We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal."

Dunne's fund is working in partnership with Bayou Traditions, the official collective for LSU athletics. Bayou Traditions launched in January and raises funds to provide NIL opportunities to select Tigers athletes.

O'Bleness noted "as much as" 66 percent of the money raised by NIL collectives goes to male athletes.

Dunne has the second-highest NIL valuation in the country at $3.5 million, per On3.com. Only Bronny James at $6.7 million ranks ahead of her.

The 20-year-old has endorsement deals with several high-profile companies, including Motorola, EA Sports and Body Armor. She was also featured in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Dunne is preparing for her senior year at LSU. Her junior season for the gymnastics team got off to a late start as she was recovering from labrum, biceps and foot injuries.

LSU's women's team finished fourth at the 2023 gymnastics championship in April. Dunne didn't compete for the Tigers in the semifinals or national championship.