NBA Trade Rumors: 'Some Teams' See Damian Lillard's $176M Contract as Problematic

Damian Lillard got the supermax he wanted from the Portland Trail Blazers in the past, but that is reportedly making it more difficult for him to get the trade he wants in the present.

"One year ago, Lillard pursued the Blazers on a supermax extension and landed a four-year, $176 million deal—including a $60 million annual average when he's 35 and 36 years old," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote. "That's making it harder for the Blazers to trade Lillard, not easier. Some teams see that extension as a back-end blight on their cap."

The contract situation means this could drag on into the offseason, especially since Portland's leverage is somewhat hampered by the reality Lillard requested the trade and clearly wants out.

Simply bringing him back if there isn't an ideal trade would create something of an awkward situation and could be something of a missed opportunity for the front office to reset with a number of assets in return.

Then there is the aspect of trying to satisfy a franchise legend who, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, wants to be traded to the Miami Heat.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes previously reported such a deal with Miami "would almost certainly include the involvement of a third team."

Along those lines, Wojnarowski noted some teams around the league "would surrender a good first-round pick to the Blazers" if it meant landing Tyler Herro in such a three-team deal. That is important because the report also pointed out the Trail Blazers aren't particularly interested in the Miami guard's four-years and $120 million he is due on his contract extension.

Whatever happens, Lillard remains the biggest domino to drop this offseason.

The future Hall of Famer could swing the title race depending on where he ends up, especially if it is in Miami with a team that just reached the NBA Finals. The seven-time All-Star will be 33 years old next season, but he didn't seem to be slowing down much when he averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game in 2022-23.

If another team decides his contract is worth that production, a trade seems inevitable.