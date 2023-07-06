Chris Paul Found out About Trade to Warriors from Wizards During Pickup Game

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Veteran point guard Chris Paul admittedly was shocked to find out he had been traded to the Golden State Warriors, but the story of how he found out about the deal is even more surprising.

Theo Pinson revealed during a podcast appearance that the 38-year-old first learned he was being sent to Golden State while playing a pickup game:

Paul was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal that sent Bradley Beal to Phoenix. He was then rerouted to the Warriors in exchange for rising young combo guard Jordan Poole.

Many have questioned Paul's fit with the Warriors considering the aging veteran's slow, calculated style is a contrast to the team's high-paced offense. However, the 12-time All-Star recently said he's not concerned about adjusting to his new team.

The Warriors are hoping Paul will help them return to the promised land next year after being eliminated from the playoffs in the conference semifinals this season.