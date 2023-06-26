Chris Paul Talks Adjusting to Warriors' Pace, Says He'll Come In and Be 'a Hooper'

Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images

When the Golden State Warriors acquired veteran point guard Chris Paul in a trade with the Washington Wizards last week, many wondered how the 38-year-old would fare in the team's high-paced offense.

During an appearance on NBA Today, Paul was asked about how he expects to adjust to his new team, and he didn't sound worried about how he'll fit in with the Warriors because he believes in his ability to play any style of basketball.

"I don't know yet. I get everybody's always talking this and that, this and that. What I've always tried to pride myself on is just being a hooper," Paul said. "So whatever team I went into, organization or whatever, we've figured out how to make it work, and I think that's gonna be the case here."

A 12-time All-Star, Paul is coming off a down year by his standards. He averaged a career-low 13.9 points along with 8.9 assists in 59 games for the Phoenix Suns. And unfortunately for the Suns, he was forced to sit out in the second round of the playoffs due to injury.

The Warriors are hoping that Paul will fit in with stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the latter of whom they will be trying to re-sign this summer after he declined his $27 million player option to become a free agent this summer.