Logan Paul Open to Making UFC Debut on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Card 'For Free'

The much-discussed potential fight between Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is no closer to becoming a reality, but another celebrity is interested in being a part of the spectacle if it does eventually happen.

YouTuber turned WWE wrestler Logan Paul said on a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast that he would relish the opportunity to make his UFC debut on the undercard of an event headlined by Zuckerberg vs. Musk, so much so that he wouldn't even need to be paid to fight:

"I'm curious if Elon Musk and Zuck are fighting because that's what I'm interested in. I'll be honest, I pitched it internally. If Elon Musk and [Mark] Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard for free. I'll fight for free, for charity," Paul said (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News).

When asked who he'd like to face in the Octagon, Paul threw out a few options, including a current UFC lightweight.

"Anyone," he said. "You know who I want to fight actually, because that b---h-ass Andrew Tate won't fight me? Give me Paddy Pimblett. In the off-season, that boy looks like a blimp, and he'll come up to my weight class, and I'll wallop him."

UFC president Dana White told TMZ last month that Musk and Zuckerberg are "absolutely dead serious" about fighting one another, and he was working to make it happen. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to put together a bout between the two tech moguls.

For now, Paul's attention is on his wrestling career. Following his participation in the Money in the Bank ladder match at Saturday's premium live event in London, he was challenged by WWE Superstar Ricochet to meet him in the ring during next week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

