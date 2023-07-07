NBA 2K24 Release Date, Features and Trailer Revealed After Kobe Bryant Cover Unveiled

Credit: 2K Sports

Kobe Bryat's incredible basketball resume included five championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, the 2007-08 MVP, two scoring titles, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections and 18 All-Star Game nods.

And, on Sept. 8, it will also include the cover of NBA 2K24.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend will grace the cover of the new game, which is set to be released on PS5, Xbox X|S, PS4, Xbox One, NSW and PC on Sept. 8. There will be a Kobe Bryant Edition, a Black Mamba Edition and a 25th Anniversary Edition, which will celebrate the history of the video game franchise.

Gamers who purchase the 25th Anniversary Edition for $149.99 will also receive a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

Last year's NBA 2K23 had a special Michael Jordan Edition and The Michael Jordan Challenge that allowed gamers the opportunity to play through some of the famous moments of the Hall of Famer's career.

In a similar fashion, this year's game will have a Mamba Moments mode that recreates some of Bryant's iconic moments throughout his career.

Gamers on PS5 and Xbox X|S can play through those moments while enjoying NBA 2K24's new ProPLAY technology that translates NBA footage into gameplay to provide an even more authentic feel.

This year's game will also have crossplay for PS5 and Xbox X|S.

Bryant won't be the only one on a cover, as New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will be front and center on the NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition. The cover of the GameStop exclusive version available in the United States and Canada is another accomplishment for Ionescu after she made her first career All-Star Game last season.

Ionescu is one of the key pieces of a loaded Liberty team and will be under an even brighter spotlight as she chases the first championship of her career.

She also notably had a friendship with Bryant and credited him with helping her take strides on the court, making the cover pairing all the more fitting.

Gamers who don't want to wait until the Sept. 8 release date to test their skills can complete a MyTEAM Triple Threat Challenge on NBA 2K23. Those who play against three different eras of Bryant in the challenge that runs from Friday through Aug. 28 can earn rewards for NBA 2K23 and NBA 2K24.