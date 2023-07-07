Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Revealed as Cover Star for NBA 2K24's 'WNBA Edition'

Photo credit: 2K Sports

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will be the cover star for the "WNBA Edition" of NBA 2K24.

"Sabrina's ascendance has been an absolute joy to watch, as she continues to showcase her skills on a nightly basis," said Melissa Bell, 2K's global chief marketing officer. "As one of the next-generation of WNBA stars, Sabrina has proven to be a major influencer and driver for growing women's basketball and the WNBA. We couldn't be more delighted to have her as this year's NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition cover athlete."

Ionescu also called this a "a full-circle experience" because she grew up playing NBA 2K.

2K Sports first introduced the "WNBA Edition" for NBA 2K22, with Candace Parker making history as the first women's basketball player on the cover of the popular video game series. Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird were given the honor for NBA 2K23.

Ionescu is a change of pace in that she's an emerging talent who hasn't yet attained legendary status within the league.

As the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles at Oregon, the 25-year-old carried a lot hype into the WNBA when the Liberty selected her first overall in 2020. An ankle injury limited her to three games as a rookie, though, and continued to linger into the 2021 season.

Finally fully healthy, Ionescu averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 2022. She was named an All-Star and earned an All-WNBA second-team nod.

The Liberty's aggressive approach in the offseason was in part an endorsement of the 5'11" guard. The front office assembled a superteam with her firmly in mind, and she played an active role in their recruiting efforts.

Thanks to the arrivals of Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot, Ionescu's production has dipped slightly. Still, she's putting up 14.9 points, 5.9 boards and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 43.2 percent from three-point range.

NBA 2K24 will hit stores worldwide on Sept. 8, with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant serving as the main cover star.

In addition to the standard edition of the game, 2K is releasing a "Black Mamba Edition" and "25th Anniversary Edition." Each version includes additional content.

Among the new features for NBA 2K24 is crossplay capability between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. To coincide with Bryant's presence on the cover, the game will include a Mamba Moments game mode as well, which gives gamers the opportunity to recreate some of Kobe's signature highlights.