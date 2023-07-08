Which 2023 NBA Offseason Moves Will Look Best In 3 Years?

0 of 5

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

It's easy enough to look back at past NBA transactions and assess which ones worked out, hindsight being 20/20 and all. But a handful of this offseason's moves already look sensible enough to predict they'll be regarded as successful years from now.

We've got trades, signings and, most importantly, moves teams decided not to make.

In some cases, it's the on-court fit that portends success. In others, it's all about value from a financial perspective. The very best moves are the ones that get franchises headed in new and more promising long-term directions—even if there might be some discomfort in the immediate.

These are the 2023 offseason moves that'll age the best.