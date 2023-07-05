Patrick Beverley Reveals He Consulted with Doc Rivers Before Signing 76ers Contract

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Patrick Beverley sought the guidance of Doc Rivers before he agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

On his podcast, Beverley described the former Sixers coach as a mentor whose input he regularly seeks. When it came to Philly, Rivers offered a strong endorsement and said, "I love Philadelphia for you."

The veteran point guard said the conversation helped to convince him to pick the 76ers.

They're still navigating through the fallout of last season's exit in the Eastern Conference semifinals, which led to Rivers' dismissal after three years at the helm. The 61-year-old obviously didn't let his exit color opinion of the organization when it came to Beverley's fit.

His arrival should be beneficial to Philly beyond adding depth to the backcourt at a time when James Harden's trade request has created a lot of uncertainty. Beverley's leadership and the on-court edge he provides are sorely needed when the Sixers have been consistently unable to make a postseason breakthrough.

Beverley relayed how Rivers thought the 2022-23 campaign might have gone differently if he had been on the roster.