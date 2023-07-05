Bryce James, Son of LeBron, Watched by Lakers, Cavs, Knicks, Heat, More at Peach Jam

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Bryce James won't be eligible for the NBA draft until 2026, but that hasn't stopped franchises from getting an early look at the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James.

Scouts from the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks were among the teams to make it a "priority" to watch Bryce at Nike's Peach Jam tournament in South Carolina, according to Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports.

Bryce, the youngest son of LeBron, made his Peach Jam debut this past weekend with the Strive for Greatness team and finished with 12 points.

The 16-year-old is often overshadowed by his older brother, Bronny, who recently committed to play college basketball at USC in 2023-24. However, LeBron dubbed Bryce the "best shooter" in the family back in 2018, and it's clear he has great potential.

Bryce spent the 2022-23 season playing high school basketball for Sierra Canyon alongside Bronny, but ESPN's Myron Medcalf reported in May that he was transferring to Campbell Hall for the 2023-24 campaign.

Bryce is set to play alongside Richard Hamilton II, the son of former NBA star Richard Hamilton, and Baron Bellamy, the son of comedian Bill Bellamy. He'll likely be focused on getting on the radar of several college programs this coming season.

Campbell Hall is perhaps best known for playing a role in the development of the Holiday brothers—Jrue, Aaron and Justin.

While NBA teams are beginning to scout Bryce, much of the attention over the next few months will be placed on Bronny and his freshman season with the Trojans as he prepares for the 2024 NBA draft.

In his early 2024 NBA mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Bronny being selected outside the top 10. However, Wasserman noted that James "will have an opportunity to rise up boards by showcasing more on-ball offense and pick-and-roll ball-handling" during his time at USC alongside projected top-five pick Isaiah Collier.