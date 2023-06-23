Way-Too-Soon 2024 NBA Mock Draft: Lottery EditionJune 23, 2023
Way-Too-Soon 2024 NBA Mock Draft: Lottery Edition
Once summer league ends in July, NBA scouting departments will get back out and start evaluating for the 2024 draft.
It's a class that doesn't have a Victor Wembanyama or an obvious No. 1 overall prospect. It should make for an interesting draft conversation as prospects try to build their cases. And once again, they'll audition for NBA teams in all different settings, with big names projected to play in the G League and for top teams overseas.
A number of quality prospects also withdrew from the 2023 draft giving next year's field an extra boost. Entering the offseason, we have three NCAA sophomores in our lottery projections, with Duke's Kyle Filipowski not far behind.
Most of the next June's top picks will still mostly be one-and-done or Ignite signees.
1. Ron Holland
Position: SF
Team: G League Ignite
Age: 17
After recently decommitting from Texas, Holland will play in the G League for an entire season at 18 years old.
The freer play and pace are better suited for the energetic wing, who's still looking to build on his half-court creation.
At baseline, the combination of 6'8" size, athleticism and motor seems guaranteed to translate to easy baskets and defensive pressure. But he also shot 42.1 percent from three last year during last summer's U17 World Cup, and he finished with 15 points, nine boards, five assists and six steals at the Nike Hoop Summit, a line that reflects his versatility and activity level.
2. Matas Buzelis
Position: SG/SF
Team: G League Ignite
Age: 18
Ignite could produce the top two picks in 2024 with Holland and Buzelis, who possesses an obvious NBA skill set that creates coveted versatility.
He pops with the combination of ball-handling and shooting ability at 6'10". Franz Wagner comparisons seem inevitable.
Strengthening and toning his frame will be a priority, but the G League seems like the ideal pathway to provide specific, needed preparation for Buzelis.
Even if he struggles with efficiency, NBA teams figure to think long-term and value his archetype as a potential jumbo playmaker who can play multiple positions.
3. Justin Edwards
Position: SF
Team: Kentucky
Age: 19
While Edwards' physical tools, athleticism, motor and defense point to a high floor, he's making strides with his off-the-dribble game, footwork, passing and shot.
He's still at his best in transition, attacking the rim and applying pressure on defense.
Skills aside, Edwards should be an instant-impact player for Kentucky. But consistent flashes of creation and threes throughout the season should propel Edwards into the top-five mix for 2024.
4. Zaccharie Risacher
Position: SF
Team: JL Bourg
Age: 18
Risacher will jump from ASVEL to JL Bourg and have a bigger role to showcase his game during his draft-eligible season.
While he didn't have the best Nike Hoop Summit, he's firmly on NBA radars after he had an outstanding U17 World Cup, averaged 18.6 points in France's U21 League and flashed enough glimpses of athleticism, shot-making, ball-handling and passing in Euroleague and Pro A.
In this class, he could have a No. 1 overall ceiling depending how much he polishes his offense during the offseason.
5. Isaiah Collier
Position: PG
Team: USC
Age: 18
Collier had two strong showings in front of NBA teams during McDonald's All-American week and the Nike Hoop Summit.
At 6'4" with a strong frame, he combines an interesting mix of size, power, creativity and the passing skills for teams to picture a lead guard.
Collier's shooting is improving, and how it looks by March could dictate whether we're talking about a No. 1 overall candidate or one of the steady lottery prospects.
6. DJ Wagner
Position: PG/SG
Team: Kentucky
Age: 18
Scouts have gotten an early start evaluating Wagner, who's been near the top of recruiting rankings since his freshman year and played for New York Knicks assistant Rick Brunson.
His lack of physical development hurts his NBA projection, but he's been too productive to heavily dock, particularly in settings that scouts have been allowed to attend (McDonald's All-American, Hoophall Classic).
Wagner excels at creating driving angles, slicing to the rack and scoring around the basket. His shot continues to show progress, and NBA teams will just be looking for enough willing playmaking to keep him high on their boards.
7. Aaron Bradshaw
Position: C
Team: Kentucky
Age 19
A foot fracture will limit Bradshaw this summer and certainly become a talking point in the 2024 draft discussion. Ignoring the injury, the 7-footer has shown exciting skill development to complement his rim protection.
Shot-making will separate Bradshaw from typical finishing and shot-blocking centers.
Regardless, he possesses the type of defensive tools and aggression to change games defensively.
8. Omaha Biliew
Position: SF
Team: Iowa State
Age: 18
Biliew should immediately pop at Iowa State with his NBA physical profile, strength, athleticism and intensity. But he's also developing an exciting scoring attack with his face-up game and shot-making.
He seems poised to earn fans with the tools and mentality to defend NBA wings and budding offensive skills.
Improving his handle will be key to unlock more creation.
9. Tyrese Proctor
Position: PG
Team: Duke
Age: 19
Proctor's improved play down the stretch had scouts thinking he'd capitalize and declare for the 2023 draft. But he'll have a good opportunity to go much earlier in 2024, assuming his late shooting was more indicative of who he'll be at the next level.
Proctor blends solid size for a point guard with passing IQ, budding self-creation ability and promising shot-making skill.
Avoiding questions about his athletic limitations could help Proctor—who'll play the season at 19 years old—generate top-10 interest in 2024.
10. Cody Williams
Position: SF
Team: Colorado
Age: 18
Younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams, Cody will enter college far more touted with his 6'8" size and scoring-wing skill set.
His flashes of ball-handling for creation and shot-making have been enticing and hint at top-five upside, though the lowlights point to a raw prospect and questionable shooter who might be on a longer timeline.
Williams is the type of prospect who can soar to the top of the board or drop outside the top tiers.
11. Adem Bona
Position: C
Team: UCLA
Age: 20
Jumping into the lottery will call for Bona to improve offensively, but as a sophomore, he seems ready to dominate games with his athleticism and defensive motor.
NBA teams will covet his easy-basket potential as well as the combination of rim protection, court coverage and mobility that creates massive defensive upside.
12. Stephon Castle
Position: PG/SG
Team: Connecticut
Age: 18
With Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo and Andre Jackson Jr. NBA-bound, Castle is walking into a high-usage role to showcase his scoring and passing skill.
Though not the most explosive athlete, he's bound to draw NBA interest with his mix of size for a ball-handler, three-level scoring and playmaking potential.
As long as no red flags arise about his separation ability and decision-making, Castle figures to be a popular one-and-done name among scouts.
13. Kel'el Ware
Position: C
Team: Indiana
Age: 19
Ware was quick to announce a return to college, presumably knowing he could showcase more to his game with a new program.
He'll now be a featured big at Indiana with Trayce Jackson-Davis NBA-bound. Coach Mike Woodson figures to run more post-ups and pick-and-pops for the skilled 7-footer with a high skill level and shooting touch.
Ware's finishing and shot-blocking tools are obvious draws, but he's a potential 2024 lottery pick thanks to his shooting range and IQ at both ends.
14. Mackenzie Mgbako
Position: SF
Team: Indiana
Age: 18
Mgbako showed out at April's Nike Hoop Summit, scoring 22 points and showcasing his impressive defensive tools.
Though not an explosive athlete, the combination of 6'8" size, shooting confidence, scoring instincts and the ability to guard wings will be very attractive to NBA teams.