Way-Too-Soon 2024 NBA Mock Draft: Lottery Edition

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Once summer league ends in July, NBA scouting departments will get back out and start evaluating for the 2024 draft.

It's a class that doesn't have a Victor Wembanyama or an obvious No. 1 overall prospect. It should make for an interesting draft conversation as prospects try to build their cases. And once again, they'll audition for NBA teams in all different settings, with big names projected to play in the G League and for top teams overseas.

A number of quality prospects also withdrew from the 2023 draft giving next year's field an extra boost. Entering the offseason, we have three NCAA sophomores in our lottery projections, with Duke's Kyle Filipowski not far behind.

Most of the next June's top picks will still mostly be one-and-done or Ignite signees.