Logan Paul Talks Scary Ricochet Spot; Bayley on NJPW; WWE Rumors on Tyler Breeze

Paul Discusses Improvised MITB Spot with Ricochet

Logan Paul impressed in his first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank premium live event in London over the weekend, but it was nearly disastrous due to a botched spot involving him and Ricochet.

Paul discussed the spot on his Impaulsive podcast (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) and revealed that he was lucky to come away without any significant injuries:

"Keep in mind, I'm a noob. I don't really know what I'm doing out there so when stuff goes wrong, I don't really know how to improv. So in my head I'm like, how is this guy—this is f--ked We f--ked this up. How is this guy gonna do this? Is he even gonna do this?

"Our legs are all twisted up like this. I'm looking at him, I'm like, oh, this motherf--ker is still trying to send this s--t. I'm not even ready. His feet aren't even planted. Off the second rope, just hawks a backflip.

"I'm like, alright! Went crashing through the tables, scraped my shoulder, I hit my head on the thing. I'm fine, no concussions or anything but, it's just a wild sport man. I don't know what I'm doing."

Paul noted that he and Ricochet were supposed to do a Spanish Fly off the ladder and through two tables outside the ring, but when they lost their footing and fell off the ladder onto the ropes, Ricochet improvised and did the Spanish Fly from there.

Both Superstars managed to avert disaster, and the spot came off well overall despite how dangerous it appeared to be.

Amid recounting the spot, Paul went into kayfabe mode and played up the budding on-screen rivalry between him and Ricochet, saying: "I'm gonna be honest, he blew the f--king match for me. That's why we got into it backstage. I got into a little tussle with him. I don't know bro, I felt like he was a little unprofessional."

On Raw, WWE showed footage of Paul and Ricochet having a backstage confrontation at Money in the Bank. Ricochet also challenged Paul to a face-to-face confrontation next week on Raw.

Everything seems to be building toward a match between Paul and Ricochet at SummerSlam next month, and that promises to be a highly entertaining affair due to the willingness of both Superstars to throw caution to the wind.

Bayley Says She's "Too Old" to Wrestle in Japan

Mercedes Moné has experienced major success since leaving WWE for Japan, but don't expect to see her longtime friend Bayley follow in her footsteps.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes (h/t Mukherjee), Bayley praised Mercedes and downplayed the possibility of eventually joining her in Japan:

"I think what she's doing is incredible, but I don't know if I'd be able to do it. That Japanese style is intense. I'm a little too old for that. She can go ahead and do all that. She's braver than I am. She's way more athletic than I am. So she can do all that stuff, and I'll support her the whole time.

"If something were to happen and I was able to go experience different things like that, we'll see. But right now, my body will say no."

Mercedes and Bayley broke into WWE together in 2012 and eventually became part of the Four Horsewomen along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Wrestling under the name Sasha Banks, Moné was both Bayley's greatest ally and rival, as many of the greatest moments of their respective careers took place together.

In May 2022, Mercedes and Naomi walked out of WWE due to a creative dispute, resulting in them being stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Moné received her official release from WWE at the beginning of 2023 and made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

She went on to beat Kairi for the IWGP Women's Championship before dropping it to Mayu Iwatani, and Mercedes is currently nursing an ankle injury suffered during a loss to Willow Nightingale last month.

Moné has made a splash outside the confines of WWE, and while Bayley could undoubtedly do the same, she seems satisfied with being a key cog in the WWE women's division.

Tyler Breeze Reportedly Under a Special Contract with WWE

Tyler Breeze was released from his WWE performer's contract in 2021, but the former NXT tag team champion has reportedly still been on WWE's payroll.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Breeze has had a WWE contract related to Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel for "quite some time."

The only known restriction with regard to the contract is that it prevents Breeze from doing anything with AEW, per Fightful.

Breeze has not wrestled a match since he and Fandango beat Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel on a June 2021 episode of NXT, but he is set to return to the ring on Sept. 1 for an independent promotion called Prestige Wrestling.

In addition to his work with UpUpDownDown since his WWE release, Breeze has opened a wrestling school with AEW star Shawn Spears, and he has done some work as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center as well.

Breeze played a significant role in the early success of NXT, as his pompous super model character allowed him to be one of the top heels on the brand, and later led to him becoming a beloved babyface.

Breeze is still just 35 years of age, so even though he has already accomplished a great deal in his wrestling career, he likely still has plenty left in the tank.

It is unclear if the door is open for him to return to the ring in WWE at some point, but after more than two years away, Breeze will look to shake off the ring rust with Prestige Wrestling in September.

