Report: Colton Cowser, MLB's No. 14 Prospect, to Be Called Up as Orioles Face Yankees

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly adding another top prospect to the fold.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, the team is promoting 2021 No. 5 overall pick Colton Cowser ahead of the team's final five games before the All-Star Break.

Cowser is rated as the No. 14 prospect by MLB.com and has spent the entire 2023 with the Norfolk Tides, the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate. Cowser hit .330 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 56 games for the Tides this season.

The outfielder is among the next generation of highly touted prospects in the Orioles system. The wave started with 2019 first overall pick Adley Rutschman, and the newest addition is 2022 top pick Jackson Holliday, who is rated as the No. 1 prospect by MLB.com.

Rutschman joined the Orioles in 2022 and was named an All-Star Game starter in just his second year. The next top prospect to join the club was Gunnar Henderson, who joined in late 2022, and the most recent before Cowser is Jordan Westburg, who was called up on June 26.

Cowser joins an outfield that already has All-Star Cedric Mullins, and he joins a team that is taking huge strides in the right direction.

The Orioles are currently second in the gauntlet AL East with a 49-35 record. They are six games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays and currently hold the top wild-card spot.

The rebuild appears to be officially on its last legs as the organization aims for its first playoff appearance since 2016. Cowser joins the team at Yankee Stadium where he will likely make his official debut.