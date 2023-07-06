UFC 290 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

1 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tom Taylor: I'm part of the dwindling segment of the MMA community who still views Alexander Volkanovski as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Sorry, Islam Makhachev. Sorry, Jon Jones. I still ride with The Great. Having said that, the champ's Saturday fight with Yair Rodriguez makes me nervous for all of the obvious reasons. While I believe he has all the skills to make life miserable for his challenger, Rodriguez has proven time and again that he can end fights in an instant, on the feet or on the mat. He also looks less wild and more cerebral every time he steps in the Octagon, which means Volkanovski will not only have to contend with wild bursts of random offense, but well-laid traps.

I do think the undisputed champ will pull this off—probably over five, tense rounds—but it's hard to feel confident picking against Rodriguez.

Volkanovski by unanimous decision

Lyle Fitzsimmons: Like Tom, I have all the respect in the world for Volkanovski. In fact, I thought he edged out the decision against Makhachev, and I wouldn't argue with anyone who puts him atop their P4P list.

Unlike Tom, I simply don't believe Rodriguez is on his level.

He's gone 2-1 in three fights across two years, losing to a Max Holloway that Volkanovski has handled at least twice (depending on your view of their second fight). Rodriguez beat Brian Ortega when the Californian couldn't continue beyond the first round with an injury, and let's just say the win over Josh Emmett looks a smidge less impressive after Ilia Topuria's Fight Night beatdown in Jacksonville.

So long story short. Rodriguez deserves the title shot, but he won't win it.

Volkanovski by unanimous decision

Haris Kruskic: When someone has been champion for as long as Alex Volkanovski has, it's natural to expect the other shoe to drop at some point. Four years is a heck of a title run and he likely will give way to another contender sooner rather than later.

With that being said, Volkanovski's mindset is unparalleled. Every new opponent is another person he has to prove wrong and he doesn't take the challenge for granted as shown in dominant title defense after dominant title defense.

I'm not sold on Yair Rodriguez quite yet. He's obviously electric and looked great against Josh Emmett, but his win over Brian Ortega due to a first-round shoulder injury and being taken down three times by Max Holloway of all people in their entertaining fight left a lot of questions.

Alex the Great's reign continues.

Volkanovski by unanimous decision