NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Seek 1st-Round Pick for Grant Williams; Knicks, More Linked

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' main focus may be on Jaylen Brown, but the future of Grant Williams is also at the forefront.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported that the team expects to move the fifth-year forward and that it is hoping for a first-round pick as compensation.

"Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, New York and Washington are all still in the mix, according to league sources, with Williams eligible to sign an offer sheet on July 6," Weiss wrote. "The Celtics have 24 hours to match once the sheet is signed. Boston has been seeking a first-round pick in return for Williams, according to league sources, though it's rare for a sign-and-trade for a role player to yield that significant of a return. Once Williams' situation is resolved, the Celtics will have a clearer picture of how they can build for the future around Brown's extension."

Williams' potential exit from Boston is not a new topic, but with July 6 coming closer, some additional teams have joined the mix. Weiss reported that teams may look to acquire Williams with the mid-level exception, but the compensation the Celtics desire may not be too realistic.

Williams was a first-round pick in 2019 and has played 288 games. He has only started 58 of those games, though he did start a career-high 23 games in 2022-23. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 79 total games, all of which were career-highs.

For a team looking for a potential breakout candidate, this solid progression shows that Williams could fill that hole. The 6'9" power forward also had extensive playoff experience, as he has played 61 career postseason games. He could be a value add for a team trying to make that next step.

Weiss also reported that the Jaylen Brown extension will become the focus once Williams' future is resolved. The 2016 third-overall pick is currently set to be an unrestricted free agent after 2023-24.