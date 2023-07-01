Grant Williams Rumors: Hornets 'Strongly Considering' Offer Sheet; Mavs Linked

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Grant Williams could get poached from the Boston Celtics as a restricted free agent.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Charlotte Hornets are "strongly" considering sending an offer sheet to Williams, and the Dallas Mavericks have looked into him as well.

Williams is coming off his rookie deal with the Celtics and became an RFA after Boston extend him an $8.4 million qualifying offer.



Williams was a first-round pick in 2019 and averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 79 regular season games for the Celtics, helping the team earn the two-seed in the Eastern Conference. He helped the team reach the conference final, where they fell to the Miami Heat in seven games. He averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15 playoff games.

For a young player, he has a lot of playoff experience. He has 61 career playoff games in his four-season career, and leadership like this could be huge for the Hornets or Mavericks. Dallas missed the playoffs in 22-23, but had previously made the postseason in three consecutive seasons. They also just re-signed Kyrie Irving, and adding a quality option like Williams could help the team grow.

Charlotte just inked LaMelo Ball to a contract extension and took Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. They are looking to turn a corner, and grabbing a player like Williams could provide experience that the team really needs. It also could be an opportunity for Williams to pick up more starts, as he only started 58 games in his Celtics tenure.