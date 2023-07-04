NBA Insider on Kyrie Irving's Mavs Contract: PG Didn't Have 'Anywhere Else to Go'

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving might have been fortunate that the Dallas Mavericks' clear desperation didn't allow them to play hardball in contract negotiations.

Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett spoke to a source who said the star guard's market was limited this offseason.

"I don't think he had anywhere else to go—not unless he wanted to give up a lot of money," the source said. "I just think he tried to create a market for himself, like James Harden is trying to do and like Dame Lillard WILL do."

Irving ultimately agreed to a three-year, $126 million deal with Dallas that allows him to opt out after two seasons.

The eight-time All-Star made sure to not take any chances and utilized the sizable leverage he held over the Mavs. On the eve of free agency, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported he was planning to potentially meet with the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and perhaps other teams as well.

Few fans believed Irving would actually land with the Suns, whose spending power was curtailed further following the Bradley Beal trade. The Rockets, meanwhile, had been linked with Fred VanVleet and quickly locked him up with a three-year, $130 million offer.

Even if Irving was bluffing, he had Dallas over a barrel anyway because the team simply couldn't allow him to walk for nothing.

Acquiring Irving in the first place was an admission the Mavericks erred badly by failing to recognize Jalen Brunson's true value. For a variety of reasons, they couldn't have history repeat itself.

Luka Dončić didn't hide his frustration over Brunson's departure, so he might've been angered further if Dallas failed to meet Irving's asking price. Nobody needs to remind the front office Dončić is eligible for free agency in 2026.

As with Brunson, there wasn't a realistic path to replacing Irving in free agency, either, and the Mavs would've had even fewer assets this time around they could've flipped in another trade for a similar star.

For better or worse, the organization pushed all of its chips in on the Kyrie/Luka partnership at the 2023 trade deadline. There was no way it would abandon that plan already, especially considering Irving played pretty well in his brief time with the team. He averaged 27 points and six assists and shot 51 percent from the floor in 20 appearances.

Irving was unable to command a full max contract, but he'll collect an average of $40 million-plus annually. Not to mention, he can be a free agent again after just two seasons if puts himself into position for another big payday.

All in all it was a pretty good piece of business for the 31-year-old.