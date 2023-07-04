X

    LA Galaxy vs. LAFC Breaks MLS Attendance Record with 82K at Rose Bowl Matchup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IV

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Mateusz Bogusz #19 of LAFC heads a ball during a 2023 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 game between Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on May 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Janosz/USSF/Getty Images).
    Michael Janosz/USSF/Getty Images

    The matchup between LA Galaxy and LAFC at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on the Fourth of July hosted over 82,000 spectators, which set an MLS attendance record.

    Major League Soccer @MLS

    80k+ at the Rose Bowl. 🌹<br><br>This is the beautiful game in the US. 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/0hB3K1y6s0">pic.twitter.com/0hB3K1y6s0</a>

    LA Galaxy emerged victorious, 2-1, thanks to a 73rd-minute goal courtesy of Riqui Puig:

    Major League Soccer @MLS

    WHAT A RUN BY RIQUI PUIG<a href="https://twitter.com/RiquiPuig?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RiquiPuig</a> is putting on a show out there! 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/JuYaybgH2y">pic.twitter.com/JuYaybgH2y</a>

    "I love pressure, I love playing these games, I love playing derbies against big teams. And I'm honestly very happy," Puig told reporters after the match.

    The previous MLS attendance record was 74,479 at Charlotte FC's first home game at Bank of America Stadium in 2022. That game also featured LA Galaxy.

    Tuesday's matchup between the Los Angeles rivals was originally slated for the first weekend of this season but was postponed due to weather. The two sides had never faced each other at the famed Rose Bowl before.

    LA Galaxy moved to 4-7-9 on the season with the win, while LAFC dropped to 9-5-6. LAFC continues to occupy a tie for third in the Western Conference with 32 points through 20 matches.

