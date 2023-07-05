Hot Takes for Jalen Hurts, More Eagles Stars Ahead of Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia Eagles established themselves as the team to beat in the NFC in 2022. Thanks to huge seasons from Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown their deep and talented pass rush, everyone will be chasing the birds in 2023.

Each season brings new questions though and the Eagles and their stars will have more to answer in 2023. For one, they will each have to shine in slightly different systems as Philadelphia will lose both offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Both took head coaching jobs with Steichen heading to the Indianapolis Colts and Gannong going out to the desert with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles will once again be relying on their stars to play well. The front office did well to retain a lot of the talent that won the conference last season but there were significant losses too.

Here are three hot takes and predictions for how the premium talent in Philly will perform.