Report: Bo Nickal to Fight Val Woodburn at UFC 290 After Tresean Gore's Wrist Injury

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bo Nickal will have a fight at UFC 290 after all.

According to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Nickal will take on Val Woodburn after Tresean Gore was forced to withdraw from the event because of a wrist injury that might require surgery.

