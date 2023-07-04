WWE Rumors on Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul vs. Ricochet; Rousey Calls Out WWE

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Reigns vs. Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) that WWE's plan is still to have Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes face off at WrestleMania 40, which will take place on April 6 and 7, 2024 from Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

That would be a rematch of their WrestleMania 39 main event, in which Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal title after Solo Sikoa hit Rhodes with a Samoan Spike while Paul Heyman distracted the referee. Reigns then hit Rhodes with the Spear for the win.

Right now, Rhodes has started a program with Brock Lesnar, while Reigns just got pinned for the first time since Dec. 2019 after he and Sikoa lost the Bloodline Civil War to Jimmy and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank.

However, it appears Rhodes and Reigns will find their way back into another feud down the road in time for WrestleMania.

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

WWE reportedly changed course on the fly during Money in the Bank to create a better, smoother lead-in to a rivalry between Logan Paul and Ricochet.



To set the scene, Ricochet hit Logan Paul with a Spanish Fly off the top ropes during the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, the complex and risky move ended with both wrestlers taking very hard falls outside the ring, as the maneuver didn't appear to go as planned.

According to Meltzer (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), WWE wanted to use the Spanish Fly spot as a springboard to a feud between Paul and Ricochet. Instead, they had the two go at it in a backstage brawl post-match, with Ricochet later calling out Paul as well.

Meltzer provided more information.

"The idea was that spot that we talked about (the Spanish Fly through the tables) was supposed to be like this viral thing and it would go crazy and that was gonna lead to the match.

"And, people did see it, but it wasn't as smooth to lead to the match so they did that angle (the backstage brawl) instead. They're gonna shoot the angle next Monday on Raw to lead to the match.

"Instead of doing a 'marquee' match for Logan Paul, I think they want to get him to do an incredible athletic match, and Ricochet's your guy if you wanna do that."

The two high-flyers could put on a great show if given the chance. They're capable of creating great spots, like their Royal Rumble collision off the top ropes. But the feud could go deeper than that and showcase the pair's incredible athletic talents on a big stage.

Rousey States That WWE Cut Tag Team Title Match Time

Ronda Rousey said in her latest Instagram post that WWE cut the Women's Tag Team Championship match time on three occasions beforehand.

Highlights of the match were accompanied by this caption: "When your time gets cut three times but you still put on a banger #ChickenSalad 🍗🥗 #TagTeamChampionships."

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez ended up beating Rousey and Shayna Baszler in exactly nine minutes to earn the championship belts. During the match, Baszler turned on Rousey, hitting her with the Kirifuda Clutch and eventually leading to the challengers' win.

Eyes now turn toward a potentially dynamite feud between Rousey and Baszler. The decorated mixed martial artists (and real life best friends) can easily create one of the top storylines and feuds of the year with this opportunity.

Baszler has been in Rousey's corner for nearly a year on WWE television, but her recent face turn changes that. We'll see where it goes soon.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.