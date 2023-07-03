Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Placed on 15-Day IL with Shoulder Injury

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without All-Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw for the foreseeable future.

The National League West team announced it placed the southpaw on the 15-day injured list because of left shoulder soreness. The IL trip is backdated to June 30.

Los Angeles recalled right-handed pitchers Michael Grove and Gavin Stone and also optioned left-handed pitcher Victor González in a series of moves.

Kershaw was named to his 10th career All-Star Game on Sunday as one of the pitchers for the National League.

He has a 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 95.1 innings this season and has remained one of the best pitchers in the league even at 35 years old. The future Hall of Famer's resume includes an NL MVP, a World Series crown, three NL Cy Young awards, five ERA titles and nine All-Star selections.

His last appearance was during a June 27 victory over the Colorado Rockies in which he allowed a single hit in six scoreless innings.

As ESPN explained, the upcoming All-Star break played into the IL decision.

"He had a throwing session Sunday, after which manager Dave Roberts said the veteran lefty could make his next start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, push it back a few days or go on IL," ESPN wrote. "Part of the consideration, Roberts said at the time, was the upcoming All-Star break, which could minimize the number of games that the three-time Cy Young winner would potentially miss.

"The team ultimately decided an IL stint was the best course of action."

Los Angeles is 46-37 on the campaign and in second place in the National League West. It is just three games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the division but currently has one of the three NL wild-card spots.

Assuming Kershaw returns to health relatively soon, he figures to be a major part of the Dodgers' playoff push after the All-Star break.